Nintendo Is Shutting Down Dr. Mario World For Mobile – Nintendo Life

Nintendo has announced it will end the Dr. Mario World mobile game service on the 1st November this year.

In a message over on the official game website, Nintendo thanked players for their continued support since the service began on 10th July 2019 and mentioned how “diamond” sales would no longer be available for purchase on 29th July 2021.

When the game service comes to an end it means you’ll no longer be able to play it. Instead, you’ll receive an end-of-service notification when you boot it up.

Nintendo is also planning on a web page titled “Dr. Mario World Memories” – allowing players to look back at their player history once the service ends.

“To enable the provision of the Dr. Mario World Memories Service, a portion of your player history will be saved on the server so it can be referenced in Dr. Mario World Memories. If you would like to delete your player history, please go to Delete Save Data in the app and delete your save data”

