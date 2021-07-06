Home Technology Nintendo hints that more Ring Fit Adventure content is coming – VG247
Technology

Nintendo hints that more Ring Fit Adventure content is coming – VG247

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nintendo-hints-that-more-ring-fit-adventure-content-is-coming-–-vg247

By Jeremy Signor


6 July 2021 12:51 GMT

Ring Fit Adventure is a hit, and Nintendo is keen on keeping it rolling.

Nintendo’s hit fitness game Ring Fit Adventure might be getting new content at some point according to a recent shareholder Q&A [PDF], where the company noted the game’s strong sales.

Watch on YouTube

In response to a question on whether Nintendo will be making a sequel to the wildly popular Switch fitness game, Shuntaro Furukawa, representative director and president at Nintendo, said that the company has no new developments to announce, but that “we would like to take various initiatives so many people continue to play this title.”

While far from a solid confirmation, it certainly sounds like Nintendo has more Ring Fit in store for players.

And it’s small wonder why. In the same shareholder Q&A, Furukawa confirmed that it’s sold 7.38 million globally during the fiscal year that ended March 2021, and 10 million sales overall. It was so popular in 2020 that demand far outstripped the available supply. Ring Fit Adventure proved it has a long tail at retail, too, so it makes sense that Nintendo would want to take full advantage of that.

Ring Fit Adventure is a hybrid fitness game/RPG which we called “one of the most pleasant surprises of the year” in our review. Audiences rewarded the game with sales that recently surpassed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at retail in Japan.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) – Announcement Trailer –...

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to come with 108MP...

Get a Microsoft Surface Duo for less than...

Migrating to M1 Macs: How I’m upgrading my...

Xiaomi patents foldable phone with a wraparound screen...

Rainbow Six Siege’s silent ‘nade audio bug is...

Twitter will let you laugh soon with Facebook-like...

Build a Website with React and Tailwind CSS...

AI measures how much time politicians spend on...

iPhone users, connecting to this open wifi network...

Leave a Reply