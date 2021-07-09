Join AI & data leaders at Transform 2021 on July 12th for the AI/ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.

On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb live the beef-‘n’-cheddar life. They also discuss what Nintendo is thinking with the Switch OLED and what Ubisoft is doing with Assassin’s Creed: Infinity. The crew also answers listener questions and discusses Donkey Kong Country 2.

Finally, send pictures of your upside down PlayStation 5s to @jeffgrubb with the hashtag #hulsting.

