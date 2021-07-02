Nintendo Brings Back Its Excellent Developer Interviews Series – IGN

Nintendo has launched a new “Ask the Developer” interview series, in which developers share their own thoughts on the products they’ve helped create.

The new series appears to draw from Nintendo’s long-running “Iwata Asks” series of conversations, which were helmed by former Nintendo President Satoru Iwata during his reign at Nintendo. For the series, Iwata conducted behind-the-scenes interviews with key members of Nintendo’s development teams.

Similarly, Nintendo’s “Ask the Developer” series aims to delve into everything about game development, from early ideas and initial concepts to design processes and challenges working towards the creation of the final product, with insight from the developers about their own personal experiences and motivations.

The first volume in the series focuses on Game Builder Garage, a programming game that lets you “learn to make games from the minds at Nintendo.” The installment features a discussion with the game’s director and programmer Naoki Masuda and subdirector Kosuke Teshima who was in charge of coordinating the “Interactive Lessons” for the game.

Game Builder Garage is designed to teach visual game programming by connecting creatures called “Nodon.” There are dozens of Nodon in Game Builder Garage, each with its own unique function. Lessons teach players the basics of designing games, with Free Programming mode available for those who want to let their imaginations run wild.

Game Builder Garage was released on the Nintendo Switch, both digitally and physically, on June 11, and arrived on the Switch eShop with a free demo to try out the game. IGN awarded the game an 8 out of 10, calling it a “robust, yet easy to learn, game engine that’s absolutely delightful.” It also earned a spot in June 2021’s Best Reviewed Games.

