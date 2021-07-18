Ninja reveals what game he wants to appear in next after Raid Shadow Legends debut – Dexerto

Following his appearance as a playable character in Raid Shadow Legends, Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins revealed what game he wants to be involved in next, and it’s one his fans would love to see happen.

Ninja’s first appearance in a game happened in the form of a Fortnite skin, which is still one of the game’s most popular skins to date.

He also received Fall Guys skin, but that pales compared to his appearance as a playable character in Raid Shadow Legends.

But in an interview with ComicBook, Ninja revealed there’s one game he wants to be involved in the most: Pokemon Go.



Niantic / The Pokemon Company Ninja revealed that the next game he wants to be involved in is Pokemon Go.

“I would love to [be involved in Pokemon Go],” he said.

“I don’t want to be in the game, but [it would be great] if I could somehow be involved and do something with Pokemon Go. I love Niantic, and I love that game.”

He’s not the only one. More than 600 million individual players have installed the game since its release. And there’s a good reason why. Not only does it connect you with family and friends, but it also connects you with others from across the globe.

“I play with my brothers across the world whenever I’m traveling,” he said. “I play with my wife everywhere we go. I connect with my friends from home that I grew up with. I meet new people through the game.”

Ninja also reflected on the joy of rolling around his town, hitting up Pokestops, and interacting with people doing the same thing.

“They’ll roll up [their window], and they’ll be like, ‘Are you playing Pokemon Go?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ Being able to connect like that is really dope.”

Ninja’s love for the game is what makes him want to be involved with it in some way, but whether or not it happens is a different story.

Still, the thought of a potential collaboration is an exciting prospect for him and his fans, and it’s something that Niantic might consider.