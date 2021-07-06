Nine-Year-Old Makayla Malaka releases Second Studio Album – Guardian

Nine-year-old artiste Makayla Malaka



Makayla Malaka, a 9-year-old Nigerian singer known for hit tracks like African Princess, Give me Food and Grandma Told Me, has released her second studio album titled “Nine”.

The nine-track album which was released on all digital music stores is filled with catchy and well-crafted tunes that appeal to people of all ages.

Makayla’s professional music journey started at the age of 6 when she released her first single as a recording artist at the age of 7 and her first studio album ‘Eight’ on her eighth birthday, on June 27, 2020.

Known for her versatility, Makayla dabbles into different music genres while retaining a strong pop feel.

Makayla’s biggest musical influence is the king of pop himself, Michael Jackson. It is no surprise that she aspires to be as big as the late pop star someday, and the quality of her work tells us this is not impossible.

The nine-year-old star said she enjoys making music for everyone. Her music has been regarded as a source of inspiration by persons of different age groups, with many touting her as a golden future for Nigerian Music.

The multi-gifted Makayla is also currently co-authoring a book with renowned children’s author and a collaborator on one of her tracks, Sope Martins. The book, African Princess, titled after the song collaboration, is set to be released later this year.

