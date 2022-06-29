nine-month-pregnant-woman-kidnapped-in-zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have again abducted the wife of the former chairman, Zamfara State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Alhaji Sanusi Gusau.

bioreports gathered that the woman, Ramatu Yunusa, is nine months pregnant.

She was abducted in her husband’s house in Damba Gusau, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reacting to the incident, the husband, Mr. Sanusi said that the bandits broke into his house around one o’clock in the morning on Tuesday and abducted his pregnant wife.

According to him, “It was a terrible situation that nobody was able to come to assistance, not even the so-called security operatives stationed in the area.

“They jumped over the wall and broke my doors but before they could enter into my room, I was able to hide in a place where they could not locate me, I know that I was their target.

“When they ransacked the house and could not find me, the only option left for them was to abduct my pregnant wife, Ramatu”.

Ramatu, according to the husband, could give birth any moment from the time she was kidnapped.

He revealed that the bandits were yet to reach out to him.