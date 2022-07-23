nine-burnt-to-death-in-ondo-auto-crash

Nine persons have burnt to death on Friday in a road accident which happened at Omotosho along Ore-Lagos Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This was revealed by the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ore Unit, Mr Sikiru Alonge, who confirmed the accident said the crash happened early in the morning.

According to him, the crash involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car which the registration number cannot be ascertained.

He said, “Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this (Friday) morning.

“The accident was as a result of a tyre burst which caused a head-on collision and later resulted into a fire which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition.”

Alonge also stated that the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limits, concentrate, exercise patience, and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving in order to save lives and property.