Home NEWS Nine Burnt To Death In Ondo Auto Crash
NEWSNews Africa

Nine Burnt To Death In Ondo Auto Crash

by News
0 views
nine-burnt-to-death-in-ondo-auto-crash

Nine persons have burnt to death on Friday in a road accident which happened at Omotosho along Ore-Lagos Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This was revealed by the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ore Unit, Mr Sikiru Alonge, who confirmed the accident said the crash happened early in the morning.

According to him, the crash involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car which the registration number cannot be ascertained.

He said, “Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this (Friday) morning.

“The accident was as a result of a tyre burst which caused a head-on collision and later resulted into a fire which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition.”

Alonge also stated that the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limits, concentrate, exercise patience, and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving in order to save lives and property.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: He’ll make you better, get rid of...

2023 election: Tinubu’s victory will be APC’s parting...

EPL: Unforgivable – Campbell reacts to Everton’s 4-0...

Only use of data, technology can fast track...

Transfer: Arsenal becomes Premier League’s biggest spenders this...

EPL: Ben Foster predicts where Liverpool, Chelsea, Man...

Transfer: Tuchel reacts to Kounde ‘snubbing Barcelona for...

Saipem: NBA asks Benchers Chairman, Wole Olanipekun to...

2023: Gov. Ugwuanyi will represent all of us...

EPL: He will not get what he wants...

Leave a Reply