nina-ivy-flaunts-her-new-body-as-she-twerks-up-a-storm-for-her-husband-(video)

Reality star and entrepreneur, Nina Ivy has got her fans and followers drooling as she shares a video of her new body while vacationing with her husband.

The mother of one who recently underwent plastic surgery to increase the size of her butt is currently vacationing in Miami with her husband.

Nina Ivy put her banging body on display in a sexy bikini swim wear in a videos from the vacation she shared on social media. In one of the videos the reality star twerk up a storm as her man watched in awe.

Watch video below,

Recall that, after Nina underwent a cosmetic surgery to uplift her gluteus maximus she was criticized by most people, but her husband took to social media to state that he approves of it.