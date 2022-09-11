NiMet predicts rainfall, thunderstorms across Nigeria; flooding most likely in North

Monday, September src2, 2022

Heavy Rainfall

From Monday to Wednesday, thunderstorms and rains are expected to pervade the Nigerian atmosphere, according to the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) weather outlook for the week.

The outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted morning thunderstorms over the northern parts, especially over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Taraba, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Adamawa states.

Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto and Kebbi states will also experience thunderstorms in the mornings.

Other states likely to experience thunderstorms are Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba and Jigawa.

“Rains are expected over the North-Central region in the morning hours. In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Kogi and the FCT.

“Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over inland and coastal cities of the South.

“There are chances of rains over Lagos, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Delta, and Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the morning hours.

“Moderate rains are expected over the inland and coastal cities in the afternoon and evening periods,” it said.

According to NiMet, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the northern region on Tuesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa states in the morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Taraba and Adamawa states later in the day.

It further anticipated rains over parts of the FCT, Plateau and Kwara state in the morning hours.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy with prospects of rains over parts of Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos state in the morning hours.

“Moderate rains are expected over parts of Ekiti, Oyo, Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, Bayelsa and Lagos states in the afternoon and evening period, “ it added.

The agency envisaged a cloudy atmosphere over the northern region on Wednesday with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa and Taraba states in the morning hours.

It anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Borno, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Gombe and Bauchi state in the afternoon and evening periods.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the North Central region with prospects of rains over parts of the FCT, Kwara and Niger states in the afternoon and evening hours.

“The Inland and coastal cities of the south are expected to be cloudy with chances of rains over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Cross River states in the morning hours.

“Moderate rains are expected over the inland cities of the South and the coastal belt in the afternoon and evening hours,“ it added.

According to the agency, the northern and North-Central parts of the country are still at high risk of floods.

NiMet urged emergency agencies to be on alert and airline operators to get updated about weather reports from the agency for effective planning in their operations.

