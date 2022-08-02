nimet-dg-warns-of-excessive-flooding-in-next-few-weeks

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), Prof Mansur Bako Matazu, on Monday, warned Nigerians to get prepared for heavy rains in the next two months.

Matazu, while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Monday, said every Nigerian should expect flooding that may wreak havoc across the country in the next few weeks.

According to him, NiMeT had issued several warnings pertaining to flooding, and heavy downpours for Nigerians to take precautions, but unfortunately, many refused to take action against flooding.

He said Nigerians were in the habit of dumping refuse in drainage channels and cutting down trees, which are the main causes of flooding.

He said in the next two weeks, there will be increased rainfall saying that July, August, and September are the most active periods for flooding.

Matazu, while calling on people living in flood planes to evacuate immediately, said there is a global concern especially as it relates to climate change, stressing



the need for Nigerians to take weather forecasts seriously.