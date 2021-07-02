Nikon Warns That It Doesn’t Have Enough Supply to Meet Z fc Demand – PetaPixel

Nikon Japan has issued a notice stating that demand for the newly announced Z fc camera currently outpace the company’s production capability. Those who have pre-ordered the camera are likely going to have to wait “some time” before they receive it.

The Nikon Z fc was expected to ship to pre-order customers and be available for general purchase sometime in late July, but according to Nikon Japan — as spotted by Nikon Rumors— it is likely that a good number of those who hoped to have it in hand in that time frame will be disappointed.

Thank you for your continued patronage of Nikon products. We have received a large number of reservations for the “Z fc” and “Z fc 28mm f / 2.8 Special Edition Kits” scheduled to be released in late July 2021. For some customers who are currently making reservations, it may take some time before the product is delivered. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to customers who are waiting for our products.

We will do our utmost to deliver the product as soon as possible, and we appreciate your understanding.

Whether this issue was caused by greater demand than Nikon originally anticipated or if the demand simply outpaces the company’s current production capacity is unknown.

This delay should not come as a surprise as Nikon has struggled with supply issues for the last year and the global silicon shortage continues to wreak havoc on the technology sector. Stock of the Z7 II has been low since it was announced in October of 2020, and the camera is still nearly impossible to find on store shelves (Amazon says buyers should expect a delay of one to two months before new orders for the Z7 II can be fulfilled). Dealers have been sending out what products they receive as soon as stock arrives, and it is rare to see the camera listed for immediate availability anywhere. In May, Nikon DX DSLRs and lenses weren’t being restocked and some were even being discontinued.

Earlier this year, Nikon warned that production volume may dip as Japan entered yet another wave of coronavirus infections, which certainly did not help Nikon catch up on backorders.

Considering it has been nine months since the Z7 II was announced and stock of the camera is still low, the popularity of the Nikon Z fc may mean that it will be a long time until the camera will be delivered to everyone who pre-ordered it, and even longer before those who did not can find it on store shelves.