Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC tenure position and will join Howard University – CNN

(CNN) Pultizer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones declined the University of North Carolina’s offer of tenure and a teaching position with the school and has instead accepted a faculty role at Howard University.

She made the announcement on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King on Tuesday.

Hannah-Jones will be joined by Ta-Nehisi Coates, a fellow MacArthur genius grant recipient, at the historically Black, Washington, D.C.-based university. She also will found a brand new Center for Journalism and Democracy, the university announced.

The move is a significant one for Hannah-Jones, given the recent controversy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where her tenure was initially denied by the UNC system’s board of trustees. On June 30 — after protest from alumni, faculty and students — that decision was flipped.

Hannah-Jones told King that it was a tough decision to decline the UNC position, but after months of a tenure battle that she never wanted to become a “public scandal,” the creator of the “1619 Project” says it was hard not see what she had gone through as political.