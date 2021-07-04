Home Technology Nike SB’s Chopped-Up SB Blazer Mid “Black/Wolf Grey” Offers a Monochromatic Mosaic – HYPEBEAST
Nike SB’s Chopped-Up SB Blazer Mid “Black/Wolf Grey” Offers a Monochromatic Mosaic – HYPEBEAST

Nike‘s skate-geared Nike SB subdivision has been chopping up the SB Blazer over the course of the summer to create a new “Mosiac” style — one that’s now appeared in a “Black/Wolf Grey” colorway. Diverging from the more whimsical palettes of its predecessors, the “Black/Wolf Grey” instead looks to its unique build and striking material composition to tell its design story.

Uppers are almost entirely black in shade, but combine a cacophony of divergent materials that range from tumbled leather to supple suede and textured nubuck. This continues on the intentionally misaligned Swoosh, which mixes two different types of leather with an embroidered detail and uses a “Cool Grey” shade to bring contrast. The lateral Swoosh is low-key by comparison — as it only uses two pieces instead of three — and the look is finalized by way of Nike hits on the heel and tongue, a white outsole with forefoot bumpers and a tradtional herringbone outsole.

The Nike SB Blazer Mid Mosaic “Black/Wolf Grey” is available now at retailers like Sivasdescalzo, and is priced at €100 EUR (approximately $119 USD). A US release is likely to follow this summer.

Elsewhere in the world of footwear, take a look at the sneakers that the HYPEBEAST staff has enjoyed the most over the first six months of 2021.

