Nike Blazer Low “First Use” Release Date & Info – HYPEBEAST

Nike ‘s “First Use” pack has gained another member: the Blazer Low. As 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of Nike’s famed Swoosh — it was created on June 18, 1971 by Carolyn Davidson, then a graphic design student at Portland State University in Oregon — the brand has been celebrating it all year long with everything from Dunk Highs to Air Max 97s and Waffle Trainer 2s. The “First Use” pack is undeniably expansive, but one thing that sets this low-cut Blazer apart from its compatriots is its mismatched color scheme.

Officially dubbed “Smoke Grey/White/Red,” this Blazer Low “First Use” is a tale of two halves. The lateral side uses a light gray leather, cut away on the midfoot to reveal a recessed golden Swoosh. Red contrast stitching adds extra flair into the mix as well. On the medial side, this Blazer Low equips a very traditional white leather build with a classic red Swoosh. Toeboxes follow the stylings of the lateral side, while toe caps and heel pieces alike take on a shaggy gray suede — the latter of which adds in a navy Nike graphic for extra branded flair.

Exposed foam tongues feature a tag with a classic Nike Sportswear graphic, and are covered by two sets of laces, gray and white, for a sacai-like touch of detail. There’s also a gold Swoosh lace deubre that provides a pop of metallic embellishment. Insoles feature a diagram of different Swoosh designs from Nike’s history, while down below classic white rubber midsoles and outsoles complete the look.

The Nike Blazer Low “First Use” is available now via Nike China, and will likely release in the US later this month.

