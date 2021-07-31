Nike Air Max 96 Midnight Navy DB0251-400 Release Date | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

It’s been 25 years since Nike officially debuted Air Max 96 II — a silhouette that served as an iconic transition piece between the Air Max 97 and Air Max 95. Lately, the model has seen a strong resurgence on the market by releasing in both retro and modern colorways, and now it has emerged in a striking “Midnight Navy” palette.

While this iteration isn’t officially tied to Team USA, it’s color palette is certainly reflective of the Olympic national squad. Its nominal color is used to tap onto the the upper’s leather overlays, tongues and interior lining. Bold red accents reminiscent of the stripes on America’s flag spill onto the throat’s banner, tiny Swooshes placed near the ankles, heel overlays and mid-foot trim. Lying beneath all of these aforementioned layers is mesh that is coated in a “Cool Grey” hue. Additionally, the heels and insoles are ornamented with five stars, the former of which see through to gray finishes while the latter deviates with a navy tone. Semi-chunky midsoles are cooked up with white walls and the outsoles finish its design off with a navy exterior.

These have released already via Nike Japan but a stateside drop is likely coming soon.

