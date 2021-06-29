Home ENTERTAINMENT Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” Release | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST
Nike Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Reflective" Release | HYPEBEAST

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra "Black Reflective" DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” DM9103-001 Release 2021 Nike Sportswear

Nike has dropped a slew of renditions of the Air Max 95 in recent years, but the silhouette is still going strong as the brand reveals a new near triple-black colorway of the Air Max 95 Ultra.

Much like the model’s “Reflective Stripe” pack released earlier this year, the current design adopts 3M reflective accents with the triple Swoosh column on the tongue, eyestays, laces, and a single side stripe on both laterals. A Swoosh logo tops the lateral backside and a signature “Air Max” stamps the Achilles region. The overall silhouette is outfitted in black from the canvas uppers to the leather mudguard, and heel Air unit.

The Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” will retail for $170 USD. Look out for the release in the coming months on Nike.com and select retailers.

For more footwear, Nike LeBron 18 “La Cabra” celebrates Diana Taurasi’s greatness.

0 comment
