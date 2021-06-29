Nike Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” Release | HYPEBEAST – HYPEBEAST

1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6
Much like the model’s “Reflective Stripe” pack released earlier this year, the current design adopts 3M reflective accents with the triple Swoosh column on the tongue, eyestays, laces, and a single side stripe on both laterals. A Swoosh logo tops the lateral backside and a signature “Air Max” stamps the Achilles region. The overall silhouette is outfitted in black from the canvas uppers to the leather mudguard, and heel Air unit.
The Air Max 95 Ultra “Black Reflective” will retail for $170 USD. Look out for the release in the coming months on Nike.com and select retailers.
For more footwear, Nike LeBron 18 “La Cabra” celebrates Diana Taurasi’s greatness.
What to Read Next
And a chilly color scheme.
Spread across its anatomy-inspired upper.
And a color scheme somewhat reminiscent of the legendary Air Max 95 “Neon.”
A versatile take of the Swoosh’s human body-inspired silhouette.
From Banksy, Takashi Murakami, Keith Haring, and Invader.
Squashing their famous 2017 social media beef in the most wholesome of ways.
Led by the highly-anticipated premiere of ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ with LeBron James.
Featuring the Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, Watermelon Mint Mojito, Cherry Pop Shake and more.
Take a look at the “Nikea” concept catalog.
Nike’s New Air Max 95 Ultra Boasts Reflective Accents Over Black