Home ENTERTAINMENT Nightbirde ends ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as health takes ‘turn for the worse’ – WBNS 10TV
ENTERTAINMENT

Nightbirde ends ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as health takes ‘turn for the worse’ – WBNS 10TV

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nightbirde-ends-‘america’s-got-talent’-journey-as-health-takes-‘turn-for-the-worse’-–-wbns-10tv
  1. Nightbirde ends ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as health takes ‘turn for the worse’  WBNS 10TV
  2. Nightbirde cannot continue ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as ‘my health has taken a turn for the worse’  WSLS 10
  3. Zanesville singer known as Nightbirde ends ‘America’s Got Talent’ journey as health takes ‘turn for the worse’  WKYC.com
  4. Nightbirde withdraws from America’s Got Talent to focus on cancer fight  NBC4 WCMH-TV
  5. Ohio singer Nightbirde withdraws from AGT after health takes ‘a turn for the worse’  WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Miss South Africa’s first transgender contestant – Reuters

BBNaija: Maria, Pere survive first live eviction show...

TOGETHER Trailer (2021) James McAvoy – JoBlo Movie...

Chloe Fineman, Jeff Garlin to Get Serious for...

SA film maker talks about upcoming film ahead...

Twitter verifies fake Cormac McCarthy account (again) –...

Find Out What Nick Jonas Commented On Wife...

Days of Our Lives: Christie Clark and Austin...

Matt Damon on Changing Cinema – 11Alive

Actor Gerard Butler sues producers of Olympus Has...

Leave a Reply