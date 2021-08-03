Nigeria’s Suspended Police Officer, Abba Kyari, Shares Martin Luther’s ‘I have A Dream’ Video Amid Looming Extradition To US – SaharaReporters.com

Suspended and replaced Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, has shared the famous speech of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a dream” on his Facebook page, in what is regarded as a consolation and an attempt to curry sympathy over his looming extradition to the United States of America.

Kyari shared the famous video of the renowned American activist around 12am on Tuesday, amidst his probe by the panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, and efforts by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to extradite him to the US.







Serial suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who recently pleaded guilty in the United States, had narrated how he bribed Kyari, according to court documents.

According to the US Department of Justice, a criminal complaint initiated the prosecution of Hushpuppi in February as court documents ordered unsealed showed that Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian national, pleaded guilty on April 20.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to the suspected fraudster, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

The Inspector-General of Police had ordered an internal review of the United States’ authorities’ allegations against Kyari.

Kyari, who earlier denied the allegations, had been suspended by the IGP, and later on Monday replaced by DCP Tunji Disu at the Intelligence Response Team, Abuja, pending the outcome of the panel investigating him.

On Tuesday morning, Kyari posted Martin Luther King Jr’s famous “I have A Dream” video on his Facebook page.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.” I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia, sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit down together at the table of brotherhood.

“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. I have a dream today!,” King had stated in the world’s famous video.