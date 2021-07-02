Nigeria’s MDaaS Secures USD 2.3 Mn Seed Extension – WeeTracker Media

Nigeria’s MDaaS Secures USD 2.3 Mn Seed Extension

MDaaS Global, a healthcare company, based in Lagos, has raised USD 2.3 Mn from investors, including Newtown Partners, Imperial Venture Fund, and the CRI Foundation. FINCA Ventures, Techstars, and Future Africa are among the existing investors who took part.

Under the BeaconHealth label, the company provides diagnostic services such as digital x-ray, ultrasound, echocardiography, and lab testing. It has also developed a tech-enabled platform that will be launched under SentinelX, a membership-based health practice that focuses on preventive, personalized, and ongoing treatment. This will incorporate elements such as virtual doctor consultations and booking for physical consultation and health check-ups. The company has a presence in five states, including Lagos and Ibadan, in Nigeria, with around half a dozen centers.