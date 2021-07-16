Nigeria’s lower house postpones vote on oil overhaul, Speaker says – Reuters

By Reuters Staff 1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s lower house of parliament postponed a vote to approve an oil overhaul package, its speaker said on Thursday, hours after the Senate passed the package.

The postponement comes after hours of disagreement over share of money for oil-producing communities and throws passage of the package into question. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)