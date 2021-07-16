Home Business Nigeria’s lower house postpones vote on oil overhaul, Speaker says – Reuters
Business

Nigeria’s lower house postpones vote on oil overhaul, Speaker says – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
nigeria’s-lower-house-postpones-vote-on-oil-overhaul,-speaker-says-–-reuters

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, July 15 (Reuters) – Nigeria’s lower house of parliament postponed a vote to approve an oil overhaul package, its speaker said on Thursday, hours after the Senate passed the package.

The postponement comes after hours of disagreement over share of money for oil-producing communities and throws passage of the package into question. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Digital Art May Be Next In The SEC’s...

Goldman Sachs says Covid delta variant could ‘significantly’...

Tips for avoiding skin damage and dangers of...

Stanbic IBTC Bank identifies growth opportunities for SMEs...

Standard Chartered to provide $200m for vaccines in...

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech...

Winner who paid $30m for space flight with...

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised the $3.5 trillion infrastructure...

Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of...

When can your child get the COVID-19 vaccine?...

Leave a Reply