nigeria’s-greatest-female-footballer-loses-husband-barely-five-years-after-their-marriage-ceremony

Perpetua Nkwocha is bereaved having lost her beloved husband Ernest barely five years after their marriage ceremony

Reports have it that he passed away at a private hospital in Awka, the capital of Anambra after brief illness

Perpetua Nkwocha remains a Super Falcons legend who won the prestigious African Women’s Player of the Year Award on four occasions

Former Super Falcons’ captain Perpetua Nkwocha is currently mourning the death of her husband Ernest Ikechukwu Nwufoh who passed away at a private hospital in Awka, the capital of Anambra.

Soccernet are reporting that the deceased who was a lecturer had suffered from a brief illness before he passed away.

His death is coming about five years after their wedding ceremony at Owerri, Imo state capital according to the Nation.

Nkwocha remains one of Nigeria’s greatest female footballers as she featured for the country in seven Africa Women Cup of Nations tournaments, winning on five occasions.

The 45-year-old won 99 caps for the Super Falcons and played at four World Cups.

She is the first female footballer to win African Women’s Player of the Year on four occasions. The former Sunnanå SK star also represented Nigeria at three Olympics tournaments.

Who are Nigeria’s best female players?

Nkwocha came second as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) named current Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala as the best Nigerian female footballer in history.

Oshoala was named the winner in a poll set by the African’s football governing body on FIFA in which fans were asked to pick their best Nigerian female footballer.

Other Nigerian former footballers who were also nominated are Mercy Akide, Perpetua Nkocha and Cynthia Uwak. Asisat Oshoala got 53 per cent of the total votes, while Perpetua Nkwocha came second with 31 percent as Mercy Akide got 1 leaving Uwak with only one vote.

Asisat Oshoala started her football career on the streets before she joined FC Robo from where she got the chance to join Rivers Angels in 2013.

