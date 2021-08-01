A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has spoken about his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fraud allegations.

Saraki, in a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, however, said he was not arrested but willingly went to the EFCC office to make some clarifications.







bioreports on Saturday reported that the EFCC held Saraki in its custody over allegations of theft and money laundering.

bioreports had learnt that Saraki was arrested on Saturday and was being interrogated at the Abuja office of the EFCC.

























“Yes, Saraki has been arrested. He is going to be released later tonight and ordered to return again tomorrow. He is being interrogated at the Abuja office,” an authoritative source had told bioreports.

As Senate president between 2015 and 2019, Saraki spent a considerable time facing allegations of corruption and false declaration of assets. He was acquitted by the Supreme Court in June 2018.

Saraki was also the governor of Kwara State for eight years.

However, Saraki in the statement through Olaniyonu said, “It will be recalled that following the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the Fundamental Human Rights case filed by Dr. Saraki during the period of the former chairman of the EFCC which precluded the commission from investigating him until the matter is dispensed with, the commission at the last hearing on July 14, 2021, pleaded with the judge that the order was preventing them from doing their job.

“Following this complaint, Dr. Saraki, as a responsible citizen, on his own volition approached EFCC that at the earliest convenient date, he was willing to visit the commission’s office and clarify all issues they might have to raise with him.

“He, therefore, visited the commission’s office on Saturday (31st July) afternoon and also answered some questions.

“He is back home. He was not arrested.”

According to Saraki, he has nothing to hide and will continue to make himself available to clarify any issues that require clarifications on his part.