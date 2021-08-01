nigeria’s-enoch-adegoke-storms-into-100m-final-at-#tokyo2020

Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke has stormed into the 100m final at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after finishing second in semi-final 2 as he ran 10.00.

Adegoke, who was awarded second place in a photo finish with Trayvon Bromell after both timed 10 seconds dead.

Prior to the Olympics, Bromell was the favourite for the race, having set the fastest time this year of 9.77sec, the seventh-quickest in history.

However, Adegoke beat the United State’s best, coming in just behind Zharnel Hughes who kept the British hope alive by winning the second semi in 9.98seconds.

Club of sub-10 seconds

Adegoke had earlier used the biggest platform in sports, the Olympics to join the exclusive club of sub-10 seconds runners after running 9.98 seconds to win his first-round heat which also booked his place in the semi-finals of the 100m event in Tokyo.

He becomes the 11th Nigerian in history to run a sub 10.

In June, he ran historic 10.00 seconds to win the national title but was under pressure to match the impressive performance of Grace Nwokocha in the women’s 100m after both dominated the Nigerian local athletics circuit like never before, and the 21-year-old lived up to expectations.

He won heat 2 in style, beating the fastest man in the world this year and seventh fastest of all-time, United States Trayvon Brommel who topped the pre-Games world list with the 9.77 seconds he ran last month in Florida.

Also through to the semi-final was Ushoritse Itshekiri who finished third in his first-round heat while Nigeria’s third entrant in the event, Divine Oduduru, was disqualified for false starting.