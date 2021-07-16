The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has reacted to the attack by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina in response to Primate Elijah Ayodele’s prophecy on Nigeria.

The cleric had predicted that the world’s most populous black nation may break before the year 2040.

The message is contained in his 2021/2022 edition of the “Warnings to the Nations,” a compendium of prophecies for countries across the world.

In a rejoinder, Adesina said “some prophets see nothing” and urged Ayodele to focus on his pastoral work.

Dolapo Oladipupo, a media aide to the clergyman, in a statement said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been attacking clerics because it dislikes the truth.

The spokesperson noted that officials speak against religious leaders openly whenever their positions of commentaries do not please the government.

“Apart from being a Christian, Femi Adesina, during his service at Sun Newspapers, had a column called ‘Kulikuli’ where he talks majorly about the unfulfilled prophecies of notable prophets.

“Since he doesn’t manage that column anymore, he uses his Facebook page to dish out his write-ups on prophecies that didn’t come to pass. But it’s now looking more of an attack on every prophet.

“In this post titled ‘The Prophets See Nothing’, he spoke about ‘failed’ prophecies of Primate Ayodele, his prophecy about Nigeria breaking before 2040 and boasted that nothing will happen. He blamed the man of God for giving negative prophecies.

“It is obvious they don’t listen to men of God who speak the truth but prefer pastors who say ‘All Is Well’ when clearly, nothing is well. They have engaged in buying prophets over to the extent of keeping them shut.

“Some who were very vocal in speaking to power don’t do that anymore due to this deliberate action of force or by contracts. Thank goodness some prophets have singled themselves out – Joshua Iginla, Apostle Okikijesu, Prophet Fufeyin, Prophet, Odumeje, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Rev. Fr. Mbaka.

“Primate Elijah Ayodele has given prophecies that have come to pass. He prophesied the death of Abba Kyari, Isa Funtua, Aso rock crisis, death of Abubakar Shekau, Nigerian economy situation, COVID-19 in the presidential villa, to mention a few.

“Femi Adesina’s post is just an attempt to downplay the prophetic ministry of Primate Ayodele. The Nigerian government is fast becoming the King of Judah in the old testament that locked up Prophet Jeremiah for prophesying.

“We will leave Femi Adesina with a bible verse from King Solomon. Proverbs 29:18 says “Where there is no prophetic vision the people cast off restraint, but blessed is he who keeps the law”, the statement added.