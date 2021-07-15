nigeria’s-basketball-team-pays-touching-tribute-to-late-sound-sultan-before-warm-up-game-against-australia

D’Tigers honoured the late Sound Sultan wearing a shirt with his name and face printed on it during the exhibition game against Australia

The team sang a local Nigerian gospel song as their made their way into the arena but were thrashed by the Boomers 108-67

The former African champions had previously defeated the United States and Argentina in their previous warm-up friendlies

D’Tigers paid tribute to the late hip hop artiste Sound Sultan in their friendly game against Australia in Las Vegas, United States, Instagram.

Respect to Sound Sultan

Mike Brown’s side wore a white shirt having Sultan’s face printed inside the map of Nigeria as they held their heads up high before the game against the Boomers.

The 44-year-old’s name was written at the back of the shirt with an emoji of hands praying for the deceased.

D’Tigers wore a shirt with Sound Sultan’s name printed on it before warm-up game against Australia.

Photo by Stephen Gosling and Ned Dishman

Source: Getty Images

The players who are all foreign-based sang a popular gospel Nigerian song ‘A very big God’ as they marched into the arena to face the number three ranked team in the world.

Though the West Africans were thrashed 108-67 on the night, but the honour given to the late songwriter and musician was the order of the day.

Impressive run before Olympics

D’Tigers have been on a winning streak since Brown took over the team in 2020 and their biggest wins under the American coach was in their last two games against the United States and Australia.

The win over the US is the biggest in the nation’s history following a 90-87 scoreline, sweet revenge for the 156-73 loss at the London Olympic Games in 2012.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that ESPN reporter Stephen Smith is getting clap backs from professional Nigerian Nigerian basketball stars for his recent derogatory comments.

Veteran basketballer Deji Akindele is the latest player to call out the journalist who aired his frustrations on national television, where he spoke rudely about the D’Tigers following their victory over the United States.

The Nigerian D’Tigers recorded an emphatic 90-87 scoreline over the number four team in the world and the favourites to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics in a warm-up friendly recently.

