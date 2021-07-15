nigeria’s-basketball-team-‘attacks’-popular-american-journalist-for-offensive-name-calling-after-victory-over-us

Nigerian Basketball players have responded to ESPN’s Stephen Smith’s negative comments about the players’ names

D’Tigers recorded their first-ever win over the United States in an international friendly ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The ESPN reporter was disappointed with the result and made derogatory remarks about Nigerian players in an interview

D’Tigers have individually responded to ESPN reporter Stephen Smith after disrespectfully making rants about their names, Yahoo Sports.

The Nigerian basketball team pull out a major upset by defeating the United States team which had all NBA superstars in their line-up in a warm-up game to Olympics in Tokyo.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers stars gave Stephen Smith a piece of his own meat after making belittling statements about players.

Photo by Ned Dishman and Joe Murphy

Source: Getty Images

How it all started

The West Africans were allowed to score an incredible 20 three-pointers and took control of the game, and at a point leading the number four team in the world by 24 points.

The game ended in a result no one would have ever thought of, 90-87 and several negative reactions have come from different quarters from the media and fans.

ESPN’s Smith was one of the people who reacted negatively to the result. The 53-year-old rubbished the names of Nigerian players while conducting an interview and posted it on social media.

He said on ESPN:

“There’s no excuse to lose to Nigeria.

“[To lose to] some dude Gabe Nnamdi, who goes by Gabe Vincent for the Miami Heat. Or Caleb Agada. Or Nma … however the hell you pronounce his name.”

Nigerian stars began to respond to Stephen’s post one after another. Nnamdi Okoye was first to make a comment as he said:

“Most disrespectful thing I’ve heard in a while. Stephen is violating over 200 million Njgerian’s with statements like this.

“Those 3 men that he mentioned worked way to hard to be dismissed like that. Say our names properly or don’t say them at all.”

Josh Okogie was next:

“You can critique the other team without disrespecting us. Put some respect on the flag and the mother land! Don’t forget where your ancestors came from.”

The Nigerian Basket Ball Federation were not left out in the response:

“You can lament your loss without slandering the players who gave blood and sweet to grind out a win.

“Put some respect to their names.”

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Nigeria’s D’Tigers continue their impressive preparations toward this summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games in style.

Coach Mike Brown and his boys defeated Argentina 94-71 in a friendly game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Monday, July 12.

This is coming barely two days after stunning the United States basketball team 90-87 to send a warning message to their Group B opponents in the men’s event.

