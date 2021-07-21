Senator Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West Senatorial District at the 8th National Assembly has urged Nigerian youths to grow up and stop selling their votes to politicians.

The Senator made the call in a post via his Instagram account while reacting to a video of Ghanaian youths rejecting bags of rice from a politician.

The angry Youths of Damongo town in Ghana were seen rejecting the bags of rice sent to them by NPP politician, Samuel Abu Jinapors, who represents their constituency in the country’s parliament.

The Youths also took turns to carry the bags of rice back into the Hilux that brought them, while instructing the Politician to immediately leave the vicinity with his goods.

They were also chanting “We need jobs and not bags of rice.”

Reacting, Maleye wondered if the same incident can ever occur in Nigeria.

He further noted that Nigerian youths needed to grow up and equally learn from Ghanaian youths.

“Ghanaian youths rejecting free bags of rice from politicians and demanding for job creation.

“Can this happen in Nigeria? To be honest, Nigerian youths needs to grow up,” he wrote.