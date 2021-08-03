- Nigerians React Over Suspension Of Abba Kyari and Urge The Government To Extradite Him SaharaTV
- Hushpuppi paid Abba Kyari N8m to detain Chibuzo, FBI alleges bioreports
- FBI give details of how Hushpuppi allegedly paid N8m to DCP Abba Kyari to detain fellow fraudster, Chibuzo bioreports
- Hushpuppi: How FBI can arrest Abba Kyari — Constitutional lawyer, Ozekhome bioreports Nigeria
- US must make formal request for Abba Kyari’s extradition, says Ozekhome bioreports
- View Full coverage on Google News