Some residents of Lagos State have lambasted the state government over its failure to provide a proper drainage system to prevent incessant flood which is ravaging their areas.

This is coming as flood submerged parts of the state again on Friday, submerging cars and other property following a heavy rainfall.







bioreports learnt that the flood affected both the island and mainland axis of the state, as #Lekkiflood trended on Twitter.

Several residents took to social media to share pictures and videos of the flood situation in their homes and areas.

bioreports gathered that some motorists had to park their vehicles, to avoid mechanical faults and had to go by foot to their destinations.

Many lambasted the state government over its failure to combat the problem which has seemingly become an annual ritual, particularly for residents on the Island.

Others, however, observed that Lagos residents might have been the architect of their own misfortune by clustering the drainage system with dirt particularly water sachets, bottles among others.

Below are some of the reactions on microblogging platform, Twitter:

Every year, Lagos has that one day when the rain is exceptionally mad & the flooding is intense. Every year Lagos floods during the rainy season. Every year the Lagos State govt fails yo do anything about it. — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) July 16, 2021

One day rain for like 3hours and flood.

I have been on this twitter for weeks screaming about how the Lagos state government clears drainages and leaves the dirt on the street till rain washes it back into the drainage.

Now we can see it.

Our drainages canât even work for a day? pic.twitter.com/X9QBGK9mvk — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 16, 2021

Just remembered how every year I always looked forward to floods in Lagos around my birthday ð. Same floods every year since I was born. You’d think things would’ve changed in over 20 years. Up Atlantis! https://t.co/aiA8wulRnX — Bello Abdullahi (@itsM_B) July 16, 2021

This is crazyð¤¯ I don’t think it makes sense that till now, no solution has been found for the worsening flood cases in Lagos. It doesn’t make sense that every rainy season Lagosians experience this. https://t.co/tMoCYwbIcv — Mariam Akbarð (@Konemanen) July 16, 2021

Every. Single. Year. You’d think the government would have found a lasting solution to the Lagos flood problem by now. https://t.co/bjlS0ks5lJ — Oluwatoyosi (@0luwatoyosi) July 16, 2021

People will complain about the flood in Lagos, and very soon will forget. Next year the same thing will happen. Maybe if government house gets flooded they will take it serious. — Karo (@Karovoni) July 16, 2021

Lagos State will have to figure out fast how to properly manage flood drainage. https://t.co/XJJsz05PbJ — uche obi (@JustCallMeUche) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has urged residents of the state to observe safety precautions when driving during rainfall.

The agency’s acting assistant zonal coordinator, south-west zonal office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said residents should avoid driving when flood covers half of the vehicles’ tyres.

He said, “Once the rainwater gets to half of the wheels it sweeps off your vehicle. Kindly park and move on to the higher ground for safety.”

Farinloye also advised that trekking should be avoided during downpours.

“The rainwater must have risen above our ankles, once it happens like this, the flood has the capacity to carry us off,” he added.

“Residents of Lagos Island, Eti-Osa, Alimosho, Amuwo Odofin, Ikeja, Ojo, Kosofe, Apapa, Epe, Oshodi-Isolo, Shomolu, Surulere and Ajeromi /Ifelodun LGAs are advised to be more careful when it rains.”