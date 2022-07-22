‘Nigerians must rise’ – Peter Obi condemns Fr Chietnum’s murder, Imo massacre

Peter Obi has condemned the brutal killing of Rev Fr John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese in Kaduna.

Chietnum was Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chairman in Jema’a Local Government Area and the coordinating chair in Southern Kaduna

The cleric was found dead days after he was kidnapped alongside another Catholic priest in Lere local government area.

Christians leaders have condemned the act, insisting that persecution of the faithful was going on in Nigeria.

In a statement on Friday, Obi noted that Chietnum’s murder “is among the many needless bloodletting in Nigeria”.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate said the nation’s leadership had caused many deaths.

“Nigeria youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country”, he charged.

Obi also deplored the massacre of more than a dozen youths in the Mgbidi area of Imo state.

The former Anambra governor regretted that the value placed on human lives “is extremely poor and worthless”.

Obi said none of the blood of innocent shed would be in vain “as they will all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria”.

The 2023 flagbearer sent condolences to the bereaved families, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community.