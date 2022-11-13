Nigerians Must Reject Same-faith Ticket In 2023 – Northern Christian Elders

The Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) has advised Nigerians to reject the same-faith ticket fielded by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.The Chairman of NOSCEF, Ejoga Inalegwu, gave the advice while speaking during the forum’s congress in Kaduna on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who is is a Muslim from the South West, had chosen Senator Kashim Shettima, who is also a Muslim from the North East, as his running mate.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC has generated a lot of criticism from many Nigerians and groups such as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria (CABN).

Speaking at the event, Inalegwu said Nigerians must kill the idea of a single-faith ticket and use the 2023 elections to make such ticket unattractive in future elections.

He also asked lovers of the country to reject politicians that are insensitive to faith inclusion in the country.

Inalegwu asserted that the same-faith ticket is mindful of regional balance but insensitive to faith inclusion.

He said: “Unpatriotic politicians will use any formula they can apply to win elections, whether it hurts or not and promise to placate as APC is doing after all the pleas.

“They will discard any formula that makes them lose elections in the future. Make the single-faith ticket unattractive for the future, by killing it now or render yourselves forever an irrelevant commodity in the election equation for the future.

“People easily persuaded by personal and selfish gains to the destruction of the body will be a Judas to the Christendom.

“Let us be men and women of principles and loyalty to God.

“We enjoin all lovers of Nigeria across faith to reject the single faith ticket to frustrate politics of exclusion that is mindful of regional balance but insensitive to faith inclusion.”

