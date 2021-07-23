The Department of State Services has warned Nigerians against a public display of affluence, saying it is dangerous and a great security risk.

The Deputy Director, Security Enforcement of the Secret Service in Kwara Command, Paul Oduh, gave the warning on Friday in Ilorin, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.







Oduh made the declaration in a paper presentation, titled: “Security tips for health practitioners in Kwara” at a symposium organised by the state branch of the Nigeria Medical Association.

The DSS deputy director stated that Nigerians must live moderately so as not to expose themselves to kidnappers, bandits and other criminals.

He said, “People must adopt moderate lifestyles, so as not to fall prey to these criminal elements.”

He explained that keeping negative habitual routines, such as keeping late nights all the time and driving on a particular route every time could also put individuals under observation by all manner of attackers.

“The country is ravaged by insecurity on daily basis. However, people should not despair; security should be the concern of all people and they must be enlightened on it.

“Security can never be 100 per cent everywhere in the world. People should be knowledgeable enough about those things they can do to protect themselves.

“Security denotes being free from danger and protection of lives and property where individuals can pursue their lawful activities.

“There is a need to accept that threats exist and people are targets of these threats. This is why people should put in place measures to safeguard themselves from such threats,” he said.

The DSS director listed types of threats to individuals, families and the country to include assassination, terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, ritual killing, cultism, robbery and arson.