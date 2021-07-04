Nigerians in chains, Buhari a tyrant – Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian music legend, Eedris Abdulkareem has said that Nigerians are like slaves in chains under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Although the APC government promised change, they were not prepared as Buhari just wanted to be a president and has nothing to offer Nigerians, Eedris mentioned.

Eedris said this during an exclusive interview with bioreports, lamenting that Buhari has done nothing but to dash hopes of Nigerians and taken Nigeria back to where it was 20 years ago.

He said: “The APC government promised us change but Nigerians are in chains, they’ve made everybody to become slaves. It’s a sad situation.

“Buhari just wanted to be a president and doesn’t have anything to offer. He just wanted to rule and was not prepared. He does not have what it takes to govern this country. It’s the truth, but a sad story.

“This is the worst government Nigeria has ever experienced. He took us back 20 years.”

Eedris stated that despite his love for Nigeria, he has given up on the government, adding that, “the APC government is for themselves not for the people.

“Nigeria is in a sad situation; there’s no hope until we have a change of government and leaders who are ready to give us basic amenities.

“We have a President that does not believe in the youths. He once said Nigerian youths are lazy. We are in deep sh*t in this country and there’s no hope as most companies have left Nigeria for Ghana,” the Jagajaga crooner said.