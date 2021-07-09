nigerians-excited-as-don-jazzy-sets-up-platform-to-help-people-raise-money-for-their-needs

Don Jazzy is one celebrity who has been known to come through for people financially on different social media platforms

The Mavin boss recently revealed that he and a friend have set up a platform where people can register a project they need funding for

According to Don Jazzy he and other people can go on the platform and come through for them by donating money till they reach their target

Nigerian music executive, Don Jazzy, is perhaps the only celebrity who does giveaways on a regular on social media.

He has taken it up a notch by partnering with a friend to create a platform, a social enterprise project where people can get funding from others.

According to him, people who need money for business, food or any other project will sign up, create a goal and well meaning Nigerians can go on the platform to donate money till the goal is met.

The Mavin boss also kick-started the donation by revealing that he would come through for ten people and fund their 100k project.

“Give Away time. What can 100k do for you right now. What project do you want to fund? Just Sapio fund it. It’s simple. Go to www.Sapiofunds.com state what you are trying to fund. Whatever it is. People that can help you raise the money will come thru for you. But for today I’m going to go thru the projects and pick 10 people to Sapio fund their 100k project.”

Nigerians react

Don Jazzy’s idea was met with excitement and gratitude. Read some comments gathered from the post below:

Adaameh:

“God bless you always @donjazzy.”

Siaajck:

“Nice one.”

Wisdomcounsellin:

“Another Banger!!”

Lachef0:

“Thank you sir.”

Gazellerealtors:

“Nice one. God bless you.”

Tsunatu_boc:

“@donjazzy the way you bless people in need I pray the lord add more years to your years, Amen.”

Oju_babe1:

“This is amazing!! going there right now.”

Candy__level:

“Thank you very much papi don for this platform. God bless you.”

