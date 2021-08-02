nigerians-drags-actress,-nkechi-blessing-for-saying-“sleeping-with-men-for-money-is-a-difficult-work”

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has averred that sleeping with men for money is a difficult work.

Nkechi Blessing in a video she shared on Instagram noted that nothing comes easy, hence, sleeping with men for money is not as easy as people think.

“Even those people wey dey open leg sef for bed dey collect dem money, na still hard work. E easy to open leg? If e easy go open”. She said.

Her comment was however not well received by netizens who dragged her for supporting prostitution. An Instagram user identified as feyi_kemi6 wrote, “Olosho wey Dey defend olosho kareeeee”.

Another user @updategees wrote, “Maybe she’s speaking from experience😭😭😭 WATIMAGBO. You must have been hearing it😭”.

@mz_sammyy wrote, “Please let’s always listen to people speaking from experience, they know best”.

@sombaby9 wrote, “Nkechi stop justifying prostitution in Jesus name!”

@tam_of_tgh wrote, “Put the same energy in the right things, y’all stop praising rubbish 😒”.

See more reactions below,