“Nigerians display external religiosity without fear of God” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has averred that Nigerians are a bundle of contradictions as they exhibit outward religiosity without a true fear of God.

The president, who stated this in his Eid-el-Kabir message to the nation on Friday, said “if we were putting the teachings of our religions into practice, most of the evils afflicting our society would have been solved.”

He urged Nigerians to put the interests of the country above selfish interests and use religion as a motivation for the love of our common humanity.

According to the President, religion shouldn’t just be used as a mere badge of identity but as a motivator for doing good for the nation.

He further stated that “the exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust is a reflection of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions.”