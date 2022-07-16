Home NEWS Nigerians are now eating home-grown rice – President Buhari
Nigerians are now eating home-grown rice – President Buhari

by News
President Buhari has taken to his verified page on Twitter to praise his administration’s agricultural policies.

According to the President, due to his administration’s policies and investments, Nigeria is today much better prepared to cope with the inevitable disruptions in global agricultural supply chains occasioned by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Because of our policies and investments in the last seven years, towards achieving food security, Nigeria is today much better prepared to cope with the inevitable disruptions in global agricultural supply chains occasioned by Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

I said we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow. We have always been very conscious of the need to achieve food security in Nigeria, and to encourage our local farmers and rural economies.

This is a country that was once dependent on foreign rice. Confident that we can grow and eat Nigerian rice, we closed the border to foreign rice, and also put policies in place to support local production. Today Nigerians are eating home-grown rice.

