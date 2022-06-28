Nigerian youths have power to decide 2023 election – Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

Aisha Yesufu, a sociopolitical activist has said Nigerian youths have the power to decide winners of the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

Yesufu, who has always been an advocate of change in governance, said she’ll go all out to support Nigerian youths to have a voice in 2023.

The activist made this known in a video posted on her Twitter page.

According to her, her main priority is to ensure that Nigerian youths do not listen to naysayers but take the centre stage.

On her Twitter page, Yesufu said: “My primary assignment at the moment is to ginger, support and encourage the Nigerian Youth.

“To ensure they stay focused and not bother with those telling them they can’t or their candidate cannot win. They have the power to decide the winners of the 2023 election!

“They, taking centre stage is all that matters to me.

“Nigerian youths can be the game changers, I’ll continue to hype and give them support till the election is done.

“We need so many people to know they have the power to make the difference and for me that’s everything.”

She concluded that she wouldn’t be at the forefront, but ready to follow and support Nigerian youths calling the shots.