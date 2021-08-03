nigerian-woman-wins-award-for-building-software-that-can-teach-yoruba,-igbo-and-3-other-african-languages

A Nigerian-American woman, Omolabake Adenle, is on a journey to digitising African languages and she has been awarded for it

Adenle, who is the founder of an app development studio, Ajala.ai, won the DEI In Voice award from Women in Voice

The Nigerian-American woman built an Application Programming Interface (API) that could help people learn five African languages including Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa

A Nigerian-American woman identified as Omolabake Adenle has won the DEI In Voice award from Women in Voice (WiV) for building a voice recognition and speech synthesis software for five African languages.

It should be noted that speech recognition is the underlying technology behind Siri and Alexa.

Omolabake Adenle has made herself proud by winning the DEI In Voice award from Women in Voice.

How it started

Adenle’s cousins were learning English alphabets via an app and the former decided to build one that could help them learn the Yoruba language, Techpoint Africa reports.

The woman thereafter thought of upgrading the app by adding a feature that allows children to say something to it and the app will tell them whether they said the word correctly or not.

How it’s going

However, she decided to build something broader instead of limiting the new feature to the app. Omolabake thereafter built an Application Programming Interface (API).

The software will officially launch in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the languages it supports are Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Kiswahili, and Kinyarwanda.

According to The Cable, Adenle said that by digitising African languages, information will be more accessible to Africans.

