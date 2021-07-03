nigerian-woman-tattoos-name-and-face-of-nurtw-leader-mc-oluomo-on-her-back,-sparks-reactions

- A lady got many talking as she joined the growing list of persons doing tattoos of their favourite public figures on their bodies
- The Nigerian woman had a big face and name tattoo of NURTW leader Akinsanya Musiliu Akinyemi known as MC Oluomo on her back
- Her passionate action seemed to angered some persons who slammed the lady, others wondered her choice of the politician
A lady is in the news for becoming the latest personality to have a tattoo of a Nigerian public figure on her body.
The unidentified woman, in a video shared by @lindaikejiblog, was captured as she received a tattoo of the face and name of NURTW boss Akinsanya Musiliu Akinyemi popularly referred to as MC Oluomo.
The tattoo is passport-like image of the politician and had beneath the image his full names.
Outrage trail the lady’s action
The lady’s action irked internet users as they knocked her for it.
@kaycekay10010 commented:
“So na agbero you decided to draw at your back …you are doing well sis.”
@etek_notions said:
“When the future husband is approaching her from the back na another man face him go Dey see.”
@iris.hairs wrote:
“Ur mama and papa dey there u no draw them, na another person u dey draw for body.”
@chu6x reacted:
“Women nor get shame again sha!!!! TATTOO agberu head for your body.”
@earnalivingg remarked:
“Can she tattoo her father?, the answer is NO. Hungry girls.”
Lady tattoos Tiwa Savage’s name on her chest
Meanwhile, . previously reported a lady had tattooed singer Tiwa Savage’s name on her chest.
The tattoo which had the singer’s name ‘Tiwa Savage’ with a well-detailed crown drawn in the middle, left the singer surprised.
Sharing the post, she expressed – in pidgin English – how mindblown she was by what she described as the fan’s show of permanent love.
In her words:
“Yooo you burst my brain with dis kain permanent love o.”
The singer accompanied the text with a shocked female emoji, a lovestruck one and five kiss emojis.
Source: .