nigerian-woman-tattoos-name-and-face-of-nurtw-leader-mc-oluomo-on-her-back,-sparks-reactions

A lady got many talking as she joined the growing list of persons doing tattoos of their favourite public figures on their bodies

The Nigerian woman had a big face and name tattoo of NURTW leader Akinsanya Musiliu Akinyemi known as MC Oluomo on her back

Her passionate action seemed to angered some persons who slammed the lady, others wondered her choice of the politician

A lady is in the news for becoming the latest personality to have a tattoo of a Nigerian public figure on her body.

The unidentified woman, in a video shared by @lindaikejiblog, was captured as she received a tattoo of the face and name of NURTW boss Akinsanya Musiliu Akinyemi popularly referred to as MC Oluomo.

The tattoo had his image in passport format

The tattoo is passport-like image of the politician and had beneath the image his full names.

Outrage trail the lady’s action

The lady’s action irked internet users as they knocked her for it.

@kaycekay10010 commented:

“So na agbero you decided to draw at your back …you are doing well sis.”

@etek_notions said:

“When the future husband is approaching her from the back na another man face him go Dey see.”

@iris.hairs wrote:

“Ur mama and papa dey there u no draw them, na another person u dey draw for body.”

@chu6x reacted:

“Women nor get shame again sha!!!! TATTOO agberu head for your body.”

@earnalivingg remarked:

“Can she tattoo her father?, the answer is NO. Hungry girls.”

Lady tattoos Tiwa Savage’s name on her chest

Meanwhile, . previously reported a lady had tattooed singer Tiwa Savage’s name on her chest.

The tattoo which had the singer’s name ‘Tiwa Savage’ with a well-detailed crown drawn in the middle, left the singer surprised.

Sharing the post, she expressed – in pidgin English – how mindblown she was by what she described as the fan’s show of permanent love.

In her words:

“Yooo you burst my brain with dis kain permanent love o.”

The singer accompanied the text with a shocked female emoji, a lovestruck one and five kiss emojis.

