Nigerian winger, Atiemwen joins Moldovan champions

Moldovan champions, FC Sheriff Tiraspol have announced the signing of former Nigeria U-23 star, Iyayi Atiemwen.

The length and financial terms of the contract were, however, not disclosed by the club.

The 26-year-old joined FC Sheriff Tiraspol from the Croatian club, GNK Dinamo Zagreb.

Atiemwen made 58 matches for Dinamo Zagreb, scoring 12 goals and recording six assists.

The winger spent last season on loan at another Croatian club, HNK Gorica.

The player has also played for clubs in Turkey and Cyprus.

