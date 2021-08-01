nigerian-ufc-stars-usman,-adesanya-get-nominated-for-mma-awards

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have been selected in different categories at the MMA awards

The UFC’s current welterweight and middleweight champions retained their belts against Jorge Masvidal and Marvin Vettori respectively

Usman was nominated for the best fighter and knockout categories while Adesanya was fo the best international fighter

Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have been nominated in different categories for the 2021 World MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) awards, bioreports, MMA.

The Nigerian duo have successfully defended their UFC welterweight and middleweight titles respectively since they won the belts.

The Nigerian Nightmare has been nominated as the Male Fighter of the Year along with Brandon Moren, Charles Oliveira and Jan Blachowicz.

Photo by Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

The Last Style Bender got the nomination for the International Fighter of the Year along with Robert Withakker and Jan Blachowicz.

Usman who successfully defended his welterweight crown via a second-round knockout over Jorge Masvidal also got selected for the Knockout of the Year category.

The Edo state born fighter last suffered a loss back in 2013 and has gone on to record 18 straight victories, 14 of them coming in the UFC.

Usman’s 14-fight UFC winning streak is tied for the second-longest in company history behind the legendary Anderson Silva.

On the other hand, Adesanya suffered his first loss to Blachowicz when he moved up to the light heavyweight category.

But bounced back to retain his middleweight strap following a unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori.

Here is a list of nominees for the MMA Awards

Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Male Fighter of the Year

Kamaru Usman

Brandon Moreno

Yaroslav Amosov

Charles Oliveira

Jan Blachowicz

International Fighter of the Year

Vadim Nemkov

Israel Adesanya

Yaroslav Amosov

Robert Whittaker

Jan Blachowicz

Knockout of the Year

Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – Back Kick – UFC

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – Bioreports News – UFC 261

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – Flying Knee – UFC

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – Bioreports News – UFC 262

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – Flying Switch Kick

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Kamaru Usman finally touched down in his state Edo as he paid a courtesy visit and was received by Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Channels.

The UFC welterweight champion who hails from Auchi was well-received as he continued to tour around the country since his visit from the United States.

The 33-year-old also got involved in a sparring session with Shaibu who also showed some excellent footwork like the great Muhammad Ali.

