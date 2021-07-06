Troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on a clearance operation within the Muna general area of Borno State, have captured two Boko Haram terrorists.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja that the troops also recovered assorted items and utensils meant for Boko Haram replenishment.

Nwachukwu reported that the successful operation was executed on Saturday.

According to him, items recovered from the Boko Haram logistics suppliers include, one hand grenade, one axe, one vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones (Techno and Infinix) and some quantity of Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant.

He said the troops equally recovered large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as food stuff, amongst others.

Nwachukwu said that the vigilant troops, who left no stone unturned during the clearance operation, combed the entire area, destroying several identified terrorist camps.

He said during the operation, troops however came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted by the troops.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commended the alertness of the troops, calling on them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.