nigerian-student-builds-fine-sports-car-for-his-final-year-project,-video-shows-him-about-to-test-drive-it

Nigerians are haling a student of FUTMINNA who reportedly built a car for his final year project in the university

A viral clip shows a convertible-like vehicle carrying a passenger and a driver as they were about to take it for a test ride

Many people who reacted to the clip stated that all Nigerian youths need is an enabling environment to grow

There is no gainsaying the fact that many Nigerians are talented. There are instances that support this. Remember Jerry Issac Mallo who built a car in 2019?

A video making the rounds that was posted by Instablog9ja on Instagram has claimed that a Nigerian student of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) built a car for his final year project.

Many people were amazed by the innovation.

What a great final year project

A voice in the video asked the man if it was his final project. Afterwards, he said an effort would be made to send it to the Instagram blog for wide outreach.

In the clip, the automobile is named Merczy. The car has an intimidating wide front like an Escalade.

People watched in wonder

Many people stood by looking at the mechanical masterpiece as the young man and a passenger sat in the car in an attempt to test drive it.

It should be noted that . could not verify the authenticity of the claim at the time of writing this report. With over 132,000 views, the video is really popular online.

emperor_royal said:

“An enabling environment is all we ask for.”

kwamezack_ said”

“See what the youths of Africa are doing, but the government won’t support.”

giftbox4men said:

“Mad oo ! This one took his project seriously.”

toluzbaba said:

“Nigerian government won’t see potential in this now until Tesla comes and carries him away.”

mr__brigante85 said:

“FutMinna has always produced some of the brightest minds!!! No matter how u stubborn u go read… kudos am proudly an alumni.”

monalisa_joseph said:

“Wow, see Talent… Very innovative. These are the kind of people that should be supported in . but unfortunately, our government doesn’t care.”

