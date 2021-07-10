Nigerian stock market ends week negatively as investors lose N123 billion – Nairametrics

The Nigerian bourse ended the week on a negative note as the All-share index depreciated by 0.57% from 38,212.01 as of 2nd July 2021 to 37,994.19 points as of 9th of July, 2021.

The market capitalisation also declined by 0.62% closing the week at N19.796 trillion. This invariably means that investors in Nigeria’s equities market lost about N123 billion in the course of the trading week.

This is contained in the weekly market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) for the week ended 9th July 2021.

According to the report, forty-four (44) equities appreciated during the week, twenty-two (22) equities depreciated while ninety (90) equities maintained the same price through the week.

Equity Market Performance

In the course of the trading week, a total turnover of 1.348 billion shares worth N12.140 billion in 21,581 deals were traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.021 billion shares valued at N14.145 billion traded in the previous week across 17,565 deals.

The Financial Services industry topped the activity chart on the Exchange this week, trading 892.21 million shares worth N7.07 billion in 11,592 deals . The total equity turnover and value of shares traded in the financial services industry during the week represented 66.20% and 58.20% of the total equity turnover and value traded respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 110.07 million shares worth N776.4 million in 744 deals. While in third place, was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 100.01 million shares worth N216.504 million in 788 deals.

Fidelity Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) were the three most traded equities on the stock market this week, trading 310.78 million shares worth N3.82 billion in 3,289 deals, contributing 23.06% and 26.08% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The report showed that all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX All-Share, NGX-Main Board, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Lotus II indices which depreciated by 0.57%, 2.22%, 0.32%, and 0.23% respectively, while the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth Indices closed flat.

The change of name of UACN Property Development Company Plc (the Company) to UPDC Plc was implemented by Nigerian Exchange Limited, in line with the special resolution passed by the Company’s shareholders dated 21st April 2021 and the Company’s receipt of a new certificate of incorporation from the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs)

This week, more exchange-traded funds were traded with a lesser value compared to the previous week. The volume of ETFs traded increased by 161% from 13,050 units recorded in the prior week to 34,123 units. The value of traded ETFs, however, dipped by 15.7% from N930,262.3 in the previous week to N784,264.64.

The 5 ETFs traded were: VETGRIF30, STANBICETF30, GREENWETF, NEWGOLD and VETBANK.

Fixed Income Securities Market

Trading activities at the fixed income market significantly increased as a total of 147,590 units valued at N173.172 million were traded this week in 15 deals compared with a total of 61,298 units valued at N61.267 million transacted last week in 26 deals.

This represents an increase of 140.77% and 182.65% in traded volume and value respectively.

The bond instruments traded this week were: FG142027S1, FGSUK2025S2, FGSUK2027S3, FGS202166, FG9B2022S1, and FGS202268.