Experts say the bill, some 20 years in the making, is crucial for Nigeria to attract a shrinking global pool of investments as major companies look to cut spending on fossil fuel extraction.

Both chambers of Nigeria’s parliament cleared the overhaul last week but made amendments to the bill that need to be agreed by parliament before the president can sign it into law.

Abuja — The head of Nigeria’s state oil company on Monday urged legislators to lower the share of wealth earmarked for producing communities as leaders promised quick passage of a long-awaited oil overhaul package.

Among the amendments, the House of Representatives increased the share of regional oil wealth that host communities can claim to 5% from 2.5%, while the Senate approved 3%.

Communities in oil-producing areas had pushed for a 10% share. Some have warned against paying too little to communities while the militant group Niger Delta Avengers even warned of possible attacks on oil and gas installations..

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director Mele Kyari, however, on Monday urged both chambers to cut back the total to 2.5%.

“It was a very, very considered proposal from the executive that we should make it 2.5%,” Kyari told an oil summit in Abuja, adding that it makes business sense and would be “sufficient to deliver value to these communities.”

He warned that too large a stake would drive big oil companies out of Nigeria, leaving a gap that local producers would struggle to fill.

“We are at the verge of losing them. That is the truth,” he said of the oil majors.

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, speaking on behalf of the Senate president, said the two chambers would agree on a finalized package before recess this month.

“It is not possible for us to abandon this before we go on vacation,” Abdullahi said.

(Reporting By Camillus Eboh in Abuja Additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa Writing by Libby George Editing by David Goodman)