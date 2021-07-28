nigerian-star-shocked-as-he-gets-1-year-football-ban-from-caf

Augustine Oladapo will not be kicking the ball for the next one year after he tested positive to a ban substance in May

The Confederation of African Football revealed that the Enyimba captain tested to prednisolone during their clash with Pyramids

The 26-year-old who scored three goals in the group stages of the CAF confederation Cup will be out of action until July, 2020

How it all happened

The Enyimba captain was tested after their CAF Confederations Cup quarter final game against Egypt’s Pyramid back in May.

Photo by bioreports

And the results of tests on Oladapo confirmed that he tested positive to prednisolone/prednisone and the suspension takes effect from 4 July, 2020.

However, a statement from Africa’s ruling body said that Enyimba ‘had elected to not request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.’

CAF’s disciplinary body also added that the substance could have been from a medication Oladapo was on during that period.

The two-time CAF Champions League winner and the player are yet to react to the ban as Oladapo will be ruled out of the remaining matches of the current NPFL campaign and most parts of next season.

The former Kwara United and FC Ifeanyi Ubah midfielder scored three goals in the group stage of the 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup.

