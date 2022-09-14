Home ENTERTAINMENT Nigerian Star, Cruel Santino Announces Dates & Cities For Upcoming World Tour
Nigerian Star, Cruel Santino Announces Dates & Cities For Upcoming World Tour

Nigerian Star, Cruel Santino Announces Dates & Cities For Upcoming World Tour

Renowned Nigerian alternative singer and songwriter, Osayaba Andrew Ize-Iyamu, better known by his stage name, Cruel Santino is set to tour the world.The multifaceted musician, filmmaker, creative and music video director is set to embark on his first ever tour. Cruel Santino has taken to his official social media page to announce the dates and cities for his upcoming world tour.

In a post via his verified Instagram page, Cruel Santino disclosed that, the tour, tagged; “Subaru World Tour” kicks off on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Stockham, Sweden and end on Thursday, 20th October, 2022 in London, UK.

ALSO: Fireboy DML Reveals International Artistes On ‘Playboy’ AlbumThe upcoming ‘Subaru World Tour’ will see Cruel Santino perform in over 10 different cities. Announcing the tour, he posted on Instagram with a caption that read; “SUBARU WORLD TOUR, first stop Europe. My first ever tour. super special. mad sets. all love & most importantly so much fun 💜 let’s go”.

This is coming following the successful release of his third studio album, “Subaru Boys: Final Heaven” on Thursday 3rd, March 2022. The 21 star-studded project has gathered impressive numbers on streaming platforms.

