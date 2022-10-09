Nigerian Singer, TFame Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Stabbed By His Besties In South Africa

A Nigerian singer who doubles as a football agent, Anthony Idise, also known as TFame has reportedly been hospitalized after he was allegedly attacked and robbed by his besties in South Africa, Gauteng.READ ALSO: Singer, Tekno Narrates His Experience 24hrs After Staying Off WeedAccording to reports, the 32-year-old musician was attacked by two of his friends and four others on Friday October 7th 2022. It was said that the suspects stabbed TFame repeatedly and also made away with his money, phone and other valuables in his possession.

TFame while narrating his ordeal said that he was betrayed by his own two friends named PM Madagascar and Uyisky and four others. He said that they lured him to Uyisky’s residence and stabbed him multiple times and also made away with his watches, other jewelries, phone and cash.

” “I was set up by my so called friends; Uyisky, Madagascar aka PM and four others. Uyisky lured me to come and see him at his place, but when I got there, they attacked me, stabbed me and stole all my watches, phones, cash and jewelry‘, he said.

“PM Madagascar, who ran from Dubai to South Africa, is the one who brought the other guys to rob me and attack me because he has always been jealous of me and envious of my watches and diamonds. They used Uyisky to lure me out“, he added.

“If not for neighbors that called security, I would be dead by now because their plan was to kill me and take all my belongings and afterwards disable my iCloud so there won’t be any trace. My Rolex and AP watches are gone and so are my other jewelry“, he stated.

He pleaded with the general public to help him bring these guys to book as they are currently on the run.

